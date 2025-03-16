Gachiakuta Anime Reveals First Voice Cast Additions With New Trailer

Play video

Gachiakuta is one of the major anime series that are going to make their debut this year, and the anime is getting ready for its premiere with the first additions to its voice cast. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta is one manga series that has been really heating up interest with fans ever since it hit the pages of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2022, and now it’s about to find a whole new audience with its upcoming anime adaptation. Helping matters along is the team bringing it to life as it will share many of the minds behind My Hero Academia‘s anime release.

Gachiakuta previously announced it would be making its debut some time this year, but has now confirmed it will be launching in July as part of the upcoming Summer 2025 anime schedule. To help celebrate the new anime getting a release window, a new trailer is showing off the best look at the anime in motion yet. And more importantly, has revealed the first look at the series’ characters and those voice actors behind the scenes helping bring it all to life.

Who Are Gachiakuta’s Characters?

With this new update, Gachiakuta has now confirmed that the anime will be led by the core four additions of Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, and Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo. Fumihiko Suganama will be directing the Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music. The anime will be premiering in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date as of the time of this publication.

Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming Gachiakuta outside of Japan when it premieres, and original series creator Kei Urana had the following the say about the anime’s full reveal, “I hope this anime stays in your soul! I’m looking forward to watching the Gachiakuta anime together with you all!” Hideyoshi Andou, who’s credited with the graffiti work in the series, said the following about the coming anime, “I hope the passion that Gachiakuta inspires reaches all of you! As you watch the animated Gachiakuta, I hope everyone feels the same spark of motivation!”

What Is Gachiakuta About Anyway?

Kodansha USA has licensed Gachiakuta’s original manga release for an English language release, and you can find the volumes on shelves now or with chapters digitally available through Kodansha’s K-Manga service. As for what the series is ultimately about, Crunchyroll begins to tease the anime as such, “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.”

The synopsis continues with, “Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

