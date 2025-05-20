Demon Slayer Prepares for Infinity Castle With Giant Free Release

Play video

With less than two months until Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle is released in Japanese theaters, Aniplex and Toho are getting serious with the 100 Days to Infinity Castle countdown. Aside from the occasional teaser trailer, the past 40 days have been filled with character posters and photos of the movie’s voice cast. But, Aniplex and Toho are finally giving fans something to sink their teeth into, and it’s absolutely free.

This year’s Infinity Castle movie is the first in a new trilogy that will bring the Demon Slayer anime to a very dramatic end. Over four seasons and a movie, Demon Slayer has quickly grown to become one of the most popular anime of all time, along with One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Solo Leveling. Before fans dive into the Infinity Castle movie this summer, Aniplex wants to take us back to where it all began.

Demon Slayer Will Stream for Free on YouTube!

With internet piracy being a bigger threat than ever, many anime fans are finding alternative ways to stream their favorite shows. But Aniplex has looked those fans in the eyes, said “hold my beer,” and cut out the middle man. As part of the build-up to Infinity Castle‘s Japanese release, every episode of Demon Slayer will stream for free on YouTube!

The official Aniplex YouTube channel will begin streaming each episode of Demon Slayer on May 22nd. New episodes will go live every day from then on at 6 PM JT (5 AM ET). Starting with the show’s very first episode, fans can re-experience Tanjiro’s journey from a kindhearted woodcutter to a kindhearted slayer of demons. So far, only the subbed versions of Demon Slayer have been announced for the YouTube stream, so dub fans might be out of luck as a dubbed version hasn’t been confirmed.

But this doesn’t mean the show will remain free on YouTube forever. The YouTube live stream is like live TV with extra steps. Once the episode finishes streaming on Aniplex’s channel, fans will have to jump back over to Crunchyroll or Netflix to stream the series again. In the spirit of Tanjiro’s kind heart, we’ve linked to the first episode’s livestream, which can be found at the top of this article.

Demon Slayer Fans Are Eating Good this Summer!

Ufotable, Aniplex, and Toho have gone all out this summer, treating fans with non-stop goodies, freebies, and updates in the build-up to Infinity Castle‘s Japanese release. The movie hits Japanese theaters on July 18. American and Canadian fans will have to duck spoilers online for a little while, as GKIDS is releasing the film in the US and Canada on September 12.

Arguably, the biggest treat is the Mugen Train movie receiving a stunning 4K remaster and being launched back into theaters worldwide. It hasn’t been revealed how the YouTube live-stream will tackle the Mugen Train movie. But, considering the series has been split into six episodes on Crunchyroll, the YouTube stream will likely follow that format.

