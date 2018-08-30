‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Confirms Episode 3 Premiere, Title, and Synopsis

It looks like Dragon Ball Heroes is ready to dip back into its anime roots. After debuting a promotional anime this spring, the team behind the popular video game is ready to return with a third episode, and it sounds pretty explosive.

The official website for Super Dragon Ball Heroes has confirmed some much-wanted details about the anime. Not only has its title and synopsis been verified, but its fall release date has been made public as well.

According to the update, the third episode will be titled, “The Strongest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and its synopsis can be found below.

“To confront the Evil Saiyan Cumber who has revealed his true form, Goku and Vegeta unite using the Potara. Fusing into the strongest warrior Vegito Blue, the character bursts out into Kaio-ken. To counter them, Cumber unleashing an astounding form,” the summary reads.

Right now, this episode is expected to go live on Sept. 6, 2018. As it was before, fans expected the OVA to go live on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes website where it will stream exclusively. No official English sub has been made for the PR anime, but fans have turned around subbed takes of the anime on their own.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below.

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man ‘Fu’ suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the ‘Prison Planet,’ a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”