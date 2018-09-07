‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Announces Fourth Episode, Release Window

Fans have been quite enjoying the promotional anime project for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ arcade game because it’s animated big non-canon moments for the series such as the reveal of a powerful new Evil Saiyan named Cumber.

While fans didn’t expect more than a few short episodes for the promotional series, now it’s confirmed that it will be receiving a fourth episode later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Preview summary for Super Dragon Ball Heroes ep.4, set to drop later this month. //t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/jq2ya5npUp — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 6, 2018

Episode 4 of the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime project is currently slated for a release later this September. Revealed at the end of the third episode, the fourth one will most likely adapt elements from the recent Universe Mission 4 expansion seen in the arcade game.

Titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!,” the translated synopsis for the fourth episode (as provided by Twitter user @Herms98) reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power. Scheduled to stream in late September 2018!”

Fans will want to keep their eyes peeled on the fourth episode of the short series as it will pick up on an intense battle between a Golden Great Ape Cumber against Goku and Vegeta. Their fight began cracking away at the foundation of the Prison Planet, and it seems that Fu won’t stand for that.

He had been celebrating how much the Saiyan’s power was increasing in their battle, but wrecking the Prison Planet would be one step too far. Fu’s been the most mysterious addition to the franchise in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and maybe the next episode will shed a little light on his motivation before episode’s end.

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious, Episode 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Cumber has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Cumber counters by unleashes an amazing form.”