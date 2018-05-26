‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Confirms Future Trunks’ Return

Dragon Ball fans not only can look forward to a new movie at the end of the year, but even a new anime series based on the wild content from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game.

Dragon Ball Heroes has added plenty of fantastic fan-service elements to the franchise over its several years of running, and the anime will provide one of the best ones in which Future Trunks makes his grand return to the series after his time in Dragon Ball Super.

For those unaware, the synopsis for the first episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes anime reads as such:

“Goku and Vegeta set off to train where they’re visited once more by Future Trunks. But, suddenly, Trunks vanishes and the mysterious man ‘Fu’ appears. He says that Trunks is held at the uncharted Prison Planet built between the universes. To be freed, they must gather the Dragon Balls and expect endless, tremendous battles.

Will Goku and friends be able to reach Prison Planet and save Trunks?”

As you can see in the synopsis, this confirms the return of Future Trunks to the series after the events of the Future Trunks saga. In the Future Trunks saga in Dragon Ball Super, he and Future Mai were left without a proper home and headed off to start a new life together.

But it seems that Future Trunks’ happy ending does not last long as he’s quickly captured and imprisoned within the mysterious “Prison Planet.” The Prison Planet arc was the main crux of Universe Mission 2 in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In this, players work together with Goku and Vegeta in order to battle various enemies in the Prison Planet.

In order to free Future Trunks, and themselves from the planet, they need to defeat seven enemies guarding the Dragon Balls leading to a major confrontation with a new Saiyan villain and the mysterious Fu.

If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime will be based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, the series is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.