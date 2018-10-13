‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals New Visual

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is one of the most successful arcade games in Japan, so it’s no wonder Bandai has expanded the reach of the game to both promotional anime and manga releases.

A new poster for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga release has been unveiled, and it features an intense showdown between Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito and Super Saiyan Great Ape Cumber.

Spotted by @GovetaXV on Twitter, the poster for the manga (adapting the Universe Mission arcs of the series) was revealed in the pages of Shuiesha’s Saikyo Jump. For those who want to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito, the battle has actually made its way to the promotional anime series for the game as well.

In the promotional anime, the Evil Saiyan Cumber uses the artificial full moon device to transform into the Super Saiyan version of the Great Ape. To counter this, Goku and Vegeta fuse into Vegito once more, and even use Kaio-ken to balance the scales. Cumber proved too strong, however, as one single ki blast from Great Ape Cumber completely split Vegito apart.

But the promotional anime series moves at a break neck pace in order to compensate for the fact that each new episode is only around ten minutes long. That means that a manga version of these events could alter the way the battle happened in order to make it a more enjoyable reading experience. If not, at least the new visual is a feast for the eyes.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”