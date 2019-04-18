‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Shares Episode 11 Synopsis

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the anime that keeps on giving. With the Dragon Ball Super series wrapped, fans are looking to get their regular dose of Saiyans however they can. Thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes, fans can meet up with Son Goku and the gang monthly, but it seems like Vegeta will get the spotlight in May.

Recently, the promotional anime put out its tenth episode, and fans got to learn more about its next episode along the way. Super Dragon Ball Heroes will put out its eleventh episode next month, and a synopsis was shared for the update.

You can read up on the blurb below thanks to fan-translator Sailor Spazz:

“Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 11 starts streaming May 9. Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?! pic.twitter.com/oF9KEvGJQy — sailorspazz (@sailorspazz) April 18, 2019

As you can see, this next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be all about Vegeta. The Saiyan may fall into Goku’s shadow time after time, but Vegeta gets his own pick ups along the way. Back in Dragon Ball Super, the fighter found a way to heighten his power input after going Super Saiyan Blue, and this evolved form will make its Super Dragon Ball Heroes debut soon. Vegeta will pit the form against Hearts in this big episode, so fans will want to stay tuned to see how the Saiyan fares.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

