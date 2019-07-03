Dragon Ball Heroes Sees Cumber Take His First Major Loss

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is fun, plain and simple. It takes a ton of really “outside the box” ideas and concepts and hurls them at audiences at a breakneck pace. Where else will we see an ancient evil Saiyan use Super Saiyan 3 against Freeza’s brother Cooler who not only employs his robotic form through the Big Getty Star, but also works in his “Golden Form” for good measure. Faced with this ever growing power level from the new Metal Cooler, Cumber may have finally met his match.

So who is Cumber? Well we don’t know a TON about this ancient Saiyan’s backstory, but we do know that he was brought to the present by the evil scientist Fu to assist in his various experiments. Of course, Fu’s experiments primarily include fist fights so it all works out for the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise! Cumber is one of the most powerful Saiyans we’ve ever seen, managing to take on Super Saiyan Blue Vegito in the earlier episodes.

Cumber has gone through more transformations than we can count at this point, easily mastering the form of Super Saiyan, then Super Saiyan 2, and obviously most recently the long haired, no eyebrows form of Super Saiyan 3. Cumber also managed to utilize the power of the “Golden Oozaru”, becoming a giant ape and fighting back the efforts of Goku and Vegeta. Though ultimately, these transformations weren’t enough for him to take down Golden Metal Cooler, who defeated him thoroughly.

What do you think of Cumber taking his first "L" in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes series? Do you see Cumber continuing to grow in power as the anime franchise moves forward?

Episode 12 of the series is now live and is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.