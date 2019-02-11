‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases New Episode 8 Synopsis

Dragon Ball Super may be riding the waves of its film’s success, but the franchise is far from done. Thanks to titles like Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Son Goku lives on, and a new episode synopsis promises some big action is coming for the Saiyans of Universe 7.

Recently, Dragon Ball Heroes released a new blurb about its upcoming episode. This month will see the release of the promotional anime’s eighth episode, and it will put Vegeta through his paces.

“Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos,” the blurb reads.

Next Heroes episode will be released on Feb. 24th in conjunction with the Super DB Heroes King Match game event.

This is not the first description to go live for the anime’s next episode. “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” promised fans its two new villains will make waves when it goes live.

“Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan,” the first synopsis explains.

So far, there is no word on whether Goku will make an appearance in this episode, but fans are curious as to where the Saiyan is. The fighter has not been seen since this new Dragon Ball Heroes story arc kicked off. Goku was seen last fighting Cumber on the Prison Planet, but their ensuing fight prompted the world’s destruction. Fans were not told how (or if) Goku managed to make it out of the fight in one piece, but the consensus is that Goku is alive and well somewhere. So, if Universe 6 is going to need more backup, Goku is hopefully out there getting ready to save the day.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.