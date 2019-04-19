‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals More of Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen Power

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, continues the epic battles of the “Universal Conflict” arc, with Vegeta and Future Trunks trying to help the Pride Troopers of Universe 11 stand against new villain team, the Core Area Warriors. That group got a much-needed save from Goku, who (after his apparent death) has reappeared on the battlefield with a big new power-up.

Goku has now been trained by the Grand Priest himself, and in doing so, finally taken control of his Ultra Instinct Omen state, which he first tapped into during Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power arc. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 10, we get a much better look at what Goku can do with Ultra Instinct Omen – and it is pretty kick ass!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 10 picks up with Ultra Instinct Omen Goku facing down Core Area Warriors leader Hearts, ready to take him down for good. However, when Goku tries to take on Hearts, he’s immediately ambushed by the Core Area Warriors two artificial human enforcers, Oren and Kamin. The resulting fight is where we get the full breadth of Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen abilities, as the Saiyan warrior is able to utilize both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the technique – something he struggled greatly with in the Tournament of Power. Oren and Kamin can’t lay a finger (or finger blast) on Goku, and he quickly turns the tables on the two sadistic androids, showing them what a smackdown feels like. In fact, Oren and Kamin find themselves so greatly outmatched that they are forced to pull out their trump card, and fuse into their fully-powered form of “Kamioren.”

Before Goku and test his Ultra Instinct Omen against Kamioren, Hearts gives him another threat to deal with, by unveiling the final member of the Core Area Warriors, Lagss! It turns out that while Oren and Kamin may not be on the level of Ultra Instinct Omen Goku, Lagss doesn’t have the same handicap: with her abilities to create and control crystalline shards of glass, she pushes Goku to expend a great deal of energy destroying a giant glass glacier she telekinetically hurls at him. When that expenditure drops Goku back down into base form, Lagss wastes no time in using her broken glacier glass shards to viciously cut Goku down. Last we see, the Saiyan hero is (once again) laid out on the battlefield, proving that the Core Area Warriors are some of the most formidable villains Dragon Ball has ever introduced.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!