‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases Universe Mission 3 Trailer

Are you ready for another round of Dragon Ball madness? These days, the franchise is expanding beyond its anime and manga ventures. Titles like Super Dragon Ball Heroes haven’t been left behind, and the series just reminded fans of that with a brand-new arc trailer.

And, yes — it does look like Demigra is back. Have you missed the kingly demon or what?

Not long ago, Super Dragon Ball Heroes released the first trailer for its next mission. The ‘Universe Mission 3’ is coming to the Japanese game, but its fast-paced trailer has got anime fans buzzing.

As you can see above, the new Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc will focus on a few familiar foes. Not only does Fu show up again, but the Evil Saiyan has been let loose. The bad guy is seen ripping through his usual straight jacket, and the Evil Saiyan is ready to knock some heads. With his official name made public, Cumber is ready to clobber anyone who gets in his way, and that can only mean bad things for Goku and the Time Patrol.

Of course, those heroes will have other characters to worry about. The brand-new trailer confirms Demigra is about to make a long-awaited return. The character, who made his debut in Dragon Ball Xenoverse, is ready to tread all over Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The red-haired baddie is seen in his godly form, and Demigra is even joined by a new lackey named Rovel.

So far, few story details about the ‘Universe Mission 3’ arc have been released. The most intriguing content falls squarely on Demigra’s shoulders as the character set up this return during the ‘Dark Demon Realm’ saga. The story kicked off Dragon Ball Heroes way back when Demon God Demigra tried to collapse all of history. Now, it seems like the baddie is up to some more time-travel troubles, and the Time Patrol will be forced to stop the meddler yet again.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its impending promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

