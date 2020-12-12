Nintendo's Super Mario Manga Arrives In North America

✖

Super Mario has easily become one of the most popular video game characters to ever arrive onto consoles, thanks in part to the company of Nintendo creating a steady stream of games for the Italian plumber to the helm, and it seems as if fans of the Mushroom Kingdom resident will have a brand new way to explore his adventures with a long-running manga series hitting North American shores! The manga of Super Mario-Kun actually has over fifty volumes to its name and this latest installment hitting the West has a number of these stories for Nintendo fans to devour.

Super Mario himself has made several appearances on the Nintendo Switch, the video game company's latest console that can be used as both a home system as well as a portable device, with Super Mario Bros U, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Paper Mario Origami, and more! Even Mario's brother Luigi got a game of his own that saw the green-clad scaredy-cat exploring a haunted hotel in Luigi's Mansion 3 on the Switch. Regardless of what the future holds for Mario, it's clear that he will continue to be a part of Nintendo's consoles as the company continues!

(Photo: Viz Media)

Viz Media released a new volume of Super Mario-Kun earlier this week, taking a handful of the stories from this long-running series and putting them into one compilation, giving us a brand new take on the famous Italian plumbers whose adventures have become some of the most popular in the world of video games!

Super Mario-Kun started in the early 1990s, retelling a number of the video game stories from a new unique perspective, as well as offering some different events that never made their way onto Nintendo consoles! Though this compilation doesn't include every story from this Mario manga, if this volume is popular, we would imagine that more volumes would make their way to North American shores.

Super Mario has made his way to televisions decades back with an animated series and a movie has long been rumored to be in the works, but fans of Nintendo are perhaps most excited to see that Universal Studios has created their own "Super Nintendo World" which recreates the Mushroom Kingdom.

Via Gamespot