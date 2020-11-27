Sneakerheads and gamers have a big drop coming from PUMA and Nintendo to get excited about on Black Friday, which takes place tomorrow November 27th. Nintendo and PUMA have teamed up to release a shoe collection that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise, the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and the recent release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Below you'll find all of the info you need on the designs and when and where you can order them.

PUMA x Nintendo Sneakers: Release Times and Pre-Orders

The first PUMA x Nintendo sneaker drop is happening tomorrow, November 27th at 7am PST (10 am EST) right here at PUMA.com. The sneakers that will be up for grabs at that time include the Super Mario 64 Future Rider, Super Mario Galaxy RS-Fast, Super Mario Sunshine Clyde, and Super Mario Sunshine RS-Dreamer with prices that range from $80 to $125.

In our opinion, the strongest designs in the first drop come from the Future Rider ($90), RS-Fast ($120), and Clyde ($80) in that order. Something to keep in mind since these designs will probably sell out quickly. We love the retro N64 Future Rider with its white, blue, red, and tan color combo. The bricks on the heel and flying Mario tag are fun touches as well.

However, the crown jewel of the PUMA x Nintendo collection is the NES Future Rider sneaker ($90 in adult sizes), which will be available here at PUMA.com starting on December 4th at 10am EST. The design based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario Bros. game is pretty fantastic, and we expect this one to sell out in the blink of an eye. The NES sneaker will also be available in kids' sizes.

You'll be able to find many of the PUMA x Nintendo designs here on eBay and here at StockX after they sell out. A breakdown of each design can be found below.

PUMA x Nintendo Sneaker Designs and Prices

Future Rider Super Mario 64 Sneakers ($90): "With retro vibes on full display from the Rider franchise and Super Mario 64 iconography proudly worked into the design, these kicks are the perfect pair for play, no matter if it’s outside or on the couch." Order here at PUMA.

RS-Fast Super Mario Galaxy Sneakers ($120): "For RS-Fast, it’s reinventing street style with one-of-a-kind design. For Super Mario Galaxy, it’s traveling the galaxies, blasting from planet to planet. PUMA and Nintendo are at it again for their latest collab – the RS-Fast Super Mario Galaxy. Featuring the fresh RS-Fast silhouette and Super Mario Galaxy design vibes, these kicks are ready for you to moon walk in style and comfort." Order here at PUMA.

Clyde Super Mario Sunshine Sneakers ($80): "In the 1970’s, no player was as colorful as the legendary Walt “Clyde” Frazier. From ahead of his time pre-game fits, to the bold moves he brought to the court, Clyde epitomized style. To take that color to the next level, we’re partnering with one of the most colorful Nintendo games in history, Super Mario Sunshine, to bring you the Clyde Super Mario Sunshine. Classic Clyde design meets sunny Sunshine vibes in this street ready pair of kicks." Order here at PUMA.

RS-Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine Sneakers ($125): "When it comes to dreaming, Nintendo takes first place. Name a bigger legend than the red-hat-rocking, bad-guy-stopping Mario - you can’t. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Nintendo to bring you the RS-D Super Mario Sunshine. They’re court ready with PUMA Hoops tech like ProFoam and high-abrasion rubber, and feature Super Mario Sunshine design straight out of the tropical Isle Delfino. Put up video-game numbers while paying tribute to one of the biggest dreamers in the world". Order here at PUMA.

Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System Sneakers ($90): "PUMA and Nintendo are teaming up to bring you the Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System shoe. With colors and graphics inspired by the original NES console, these kicks are the perfect pair for play, no matter if it’s outside or on the couch." Order here at PUMA.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.