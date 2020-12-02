Mario Maker Fan Spends 3,353 Hours Trying To Complete Level

✖

A Mario Maker creator has been trying to complete the same level for 3,353 hours. Braden “ChompChompBraden” Moor has been at this for a little over four years now, and it feels like his time is running out. March 31, 2021, is the day that Nintendo will shut down the servers on the Wii U, and with it will go other amazing levels like the daunting “Trials of Death” that Moor has concocted. Despite that harrowing time limit, he told ViceGames that the mission has not changed. In fact, he’s only going to go harder now. He’s very relieved that the dedicated users have stuck by him and hopefully it can all get done before March comes rolling along.

"People are once again definitely pulling for me to try and get this thing up before uploading is no longer an option, but if it doesn't happen in time for that, the true end goal of me clearing the level is still going to happen,” Moor told Vice. “Not too many people were ever lining up to play the level for themselves. They all just want to see the clear happen, and that's still going to be delivered whether it's on the servers or not."

"A few thousand hours" can no longer be considered an exaggeration. Between upload attempts and practice in the editor, 3,000 hours has now been surpassed. pic.twitter.com/VhDhGB0ZFz — ChainChompBraden (@ChompBraden) March 11, 2020

“As of March 31, 2021, it will no longer be possible to upload courses in the Super Mario Maker game for the Wii U system. On the same day, the Super Mario Maker Bookmark website will also close. As a result, Super Mario Maker for the Wii U system will be removed from Nintendo eShop on January 12, 2021. Please note that depending on the circumstances, these services may be discontinued earlier than the above-mentioned date.”

“Services that will end: The ability to upload courses in the Wii U version of Super Mario Maker. The Super Mario Maker Bookmark website. Due to this, the following features within the software’s Course World will also become unavailable: Updating the ranking of liked courses. Looking up your bookmarked courses”

(I don't actually care, the goal is just to clear it for myself. After clearing, I will release a full overview for anyone wanting to accurately rebuild it. Inconvenient, but also insignificant compared to actually grinding it) https://t.co/4VICdp8fi1 — ChainChompBraden (@ChompBraden) November 25, 2020

“An error message will be displayed when trying to access these discontinued services after their end date. It will still be possible to play courses that were uploaded before the course upload feature was discontinued, and to redownload the game after its removal from Nintendo eShop. There will be no impact on the Super Mario Maker 2 game for the Nintendo Switch system. We would like to thank all players for supporting Super Mario Maker on Wii U over the past five years.”

