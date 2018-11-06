This ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Moment Goes Full ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently made big waves when it finally revealed the full roster of characters in the final game, and it made the most out of this announcement with a special tournament showing off everything the packed game has to offer.

Little did fans know that the game will offer tons of anime moments as one moment in the Grand Finals went full JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders as Roy easily evades a Final Smash attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ROY WITH THE MOST ANIME SWOOCE OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/7gR6IHcd7S — Tylor (@theSirToasty) November 4, 2018

Over the weekend, Nintendo showcased the full range of what Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is offering with a casual tournament featuring all characters and items. Konbu’s Roy (from the Fire Emblem series) had been getting attention throughout the tournament for his masterful use of items in each match, but it’s during his match with Brood, who chose the Castlevania series’ Richter, that his Roy goes full anime will a masterful dodge.

As captured by @theSirToasty on Twitter, when Brood’s Richter goes for his Final Smash attack, Konbu’s Roy dodges out of the way as the game zooms in on it. This reminded anime fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, as the final major battle between series lead Jotaro and series villain Dio featured plenty of time bending wackiness such as this.

The way Roy dodges around a slowed down Richter reminded fans of Jotaro keeping up with the time-stopping Dio, and Richter’s Final Smash aura further reminded fans of the series’ famous Stand abilities, which drapes its characters in such auras. With one anime moment like this, fans are eager to find out just what the full game is hiding. If you’re interested in this match, you can find the full video here.

The wait won’t be long as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Nintendo Switch December 7. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current run of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, premiered on October 5 and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.