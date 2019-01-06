This Fan-Art Proves Zelda Should Join ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most recognizable manga and anime franchises to come out of Weekly Shonen Jump, and many series often pay tribute to it with hidden references and Easter Eggs.

But thanks to an accidental reference to the series in Zelda’s moveset in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans are ready to see her join the series in full. The best case for it can be seen in fierce new fan art, which you can find below.

Artist @Karbuitt shared the above Zelda x JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure art to Twitter, and it proves that the princess is ready to dominate the popular franchise. This comes from the “bizarre” connection fans made between one of Zelda’s special moves in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in which she temporarily calls out a spirit knight for an attack to protect her.

First introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks, this “Spirit Zelda” form saw Zelda inhabit a suit of armor to accompany Link on his adventures. This armor makes a return in the Super Smash Bros. series and sees Zelda summon it by taking on a special pose, much like characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure do when they summon their Stands.

Stands made their way into the series with the third iteration, Stardust Crusaders, which changed the way battles were fought from then on. Previously focusing on harnessing the power of the sun with the “Ripple,” the series’ wildly varying Stands are now the most popular part of the franchise.

It’s hard not to see a character as fantastical as Zelda not fitting in to such a fantastical series. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current run of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, premiered on October 5 and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.