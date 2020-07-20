Sword Art Online Explains How Kirito Can Return to Action

Sword Art Online: Alicization is now continuing on with the bloody fights in War of Underworld with the series returning for the final part of the third season, and now the latest episode has explained a way that Kirito can finally return to action. One of the biggest teases heading into this final slate of new episodes was that Kirito would be waking up from the coma that he was in during the first half of the War of Underworld arc, and now the groundwork has been laid for that major return in the newest episode.

Following the fight with Administrator, Kirito was left in a coma due to a strange anamoly that caused a glitch in the system. Meaning that both his body and mind were left unusable, but now that Asuna, Leafa, and Sinon are in the Underworld they have a chance to bring him back with a backup in all of their own digital files.

It's a little strange and plays into the same kind of meta-technology of the Underworld that combines human spirit with this tech, but when Sinon and Leafa make their way into the Underworld Kirito's brain reacts for a short burst. Seeing this, Higa realizes their is an active pattern that could connect to Kirito's inactive Fluctlight. Due to Kirito having virtual adventures with all three of these heroines, each of them now has a small fragment of him that they can use as a backup for his Fluctlight.

There's going to be some trouble in order to do this, however, as their base is still currently being raided by a military force on the outside. If they mess up any of the connections to the STL, then Kirito will be forever left in his vegetative state in both the physical and virtual worlds. Asuna, Leafa, and Sinon will be playing a key factor in bringing Kirito back to action and soon fans will see how that impacts the rest of the series.

The fight against the Dark Territory is only going to get more intense, and Kirito just might be the boost they need if he happens to make it back in action in time to turn the tide of the war in the other direction.

