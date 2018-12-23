‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Shares Trailer for Next Arc

Sword Art Online‘s third season is nearing the end of its first arc, and although Alicization has already provided a major shift from what’s come before things are only beginning.

Sword Art Online: Alicization released a trailer prepping fans for what’s to come in the second cour of the series next year, and you can check it out in the trailer below captured by Moetron News.

Episode 13 will mark the end of the first arc of the series and is currently scheduled to air January 5. The new arc of the series officially begins with the second cour of the series on January 12. The trailer boasts many more new additions to the roster, including mysterious new potential allies and enemies as the fight in the Underworld gets far more fierce now that Kirito and Eugeo not only have broken the Taboo Index, but have attempted a prison escape after being taken in by the Integrity Knights.

Not to mention, Kirito’s still stuck in a coma in the real world. There’s quite a lot to work through as the season continues. If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”