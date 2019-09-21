Sword Art Online: Alicization Reveals New ‘War of Underworld’ Trailer

Sword Art Online’s third season was the best received in the series ever since its original debut. While the first half of the Alicization arc had some rough edges that fans still debate to this day, the series wrapped up its Alicization Rising arc pretty well most things considered. It’s why fans are anticipating the launch of its second half as the third season of the series gears up to continue as part of the Fall 2019 season. This second half will continue one of the longest stories in the series to date, and promises a ton of action.

To better prepare fans for the upcoming premiere of the War of Underworld arc, Sword Art Online has shared a new trailer packed with tons of new footage. Teasing more of a focus on Alice, a down and out Kirito, and a huge battle inside and outside of the Underworld, this trailer teases a promising close to this surprising arc.

This newest trailer for the second half of the third season reveals much more than seen before, and also gives fans a listen to the newest opening theme for the series, “Resolution” as performed by Haruka Tomatsu. The series will make its return with a recap episode special on October 5th to catch fans up to speed before making its official debut on October 12th in Japan.

Funimation has confirmed that they will be streaming the series outside of the United States, but there’s currently no word on whether or not the series will continue streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu as of this writing. There’s also no indication of when the English dub of the series will return to Toonami, but hopefully more information on that matter will be revealed soon.

If you have yet to catch the latest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”