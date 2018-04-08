Fans Are Loving ‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ So Far

Sword Art Online is one of the most popular anime releases in recent memory, and because of the series’ wide audience, it often has a split reputation. There are just as many people who dislike the series as there are dedicated fans.

Before the third season of the mainline series begins, the franchise received a new spin-off series in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online and fans were wondering what side of the debate they would land on with it as fans wondered how many things the spin-off would adapt from the original.

But the first episode of Gun Gale Online took fans by surprise and delivered quite a good first impression. Fans are definitely loving the series so far, and can’t wait to see what comes from it next.

Read on to see what fans have thought about Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and leave your thoughts about it in the comments!

@YanKouhai

them: “Sword Art Online is generic trash I can’t believe you actually enjoy watching something so terrible”

me: pic.twitter.com/qvzJNOqC4N — Yan (@YanKouhai) April 8, 2018

@ImRapFvckYeah

Sword art online alternative : Gun Gale Online. Judging from episode 1 this could be amazing. — Anton Rafael Benitez (@ImRapFvckYeah) April 8, 2018

@eazzz90

Well that was an interesting first episode for Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online, seeijg Llenn damn the quickness and sharp shooting of her that was so good #SwordArtOnline #SwordArtOnlineAlternativeGunGaleOnline pic.twitter.com/3qvKMdV4tf — イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) April 8, 2018

@sweiveRsivA

Man, I am really hyped for Sword Art Online Alternative! Another Anime for the best franchise of all time! — sweiveR sivA (@sweiveRsivA) April 7, 2018

@meganpeterscb

You know. Sword Art Online’s spin-off is pretty dang good. Like. Good for you, Gun Gale Online. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 7, 2018

@UnderWorldSAO

@Suribot

Gotta be honest: if the new Sword Art Online is just a cool mom playing PUBG with a bright pink P90 and “Kirito” is never mentioned, I’m all for it. — ? Pat ‘Suri’ Price ? (@Suribot) April 8, 2018

@WorthlessBaka

Ahh yes Sword Art Online never fails to bring good openings pic.twitter.com/rImNbaNsu0 — June 27th is an important date & FT is returning!✨ (@WorthlessBaka) April 8, 2018

@AA12

My Hero Academia and Sword Art Online Alternative are now my Saturday morning routine — AA12 (@AA12) April 7, 2018

@Neru_Chun