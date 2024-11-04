Sword Art Online Teases Mystery Announcement Ahead of Big Anniversary

Sword Art Online is the series that keeps on giving. If you did not realize, the sci-fi adventure made its debut in 2002, and it has undergone a number of makeovers over the decades. From its manga to its light novel, Sword Art Online keeps on giving, and that includes its anime. In fact, the TV series has a big anniversary coming up, and Sword Art Online is teasing a big announcement with a new countdown.

The revelation comes from Sword Art Online itself as the anime’s social pages posted a teaser. The image, as you can see below, tells fans that something is on the horizon for November 7th. But as for what is on the way, well – fans will have to wait and see.

Sword Art Online Has Big Plans for November 7th

For those curious about Sword Art Online‘s big anniversary, we have Kirito to thank. November 7, 2024 marks an important date in the universe. As the lore goes, November 7th marks the day Kirito cleared the game he (and thousands of others) were stuck in. The endgame occurred at 2:55 pm, and Sword Art Online plans to time its special announcement with this milestone. And in Japan, fans will also be treated to a marathon. The first season of Sword Art Online will air back-to-back on November 7th, so fans will be able to binge episode 1-14.

Now as for what this big reveal is about, well – fans have no clue. Sword Art Online is keeping its head down regarding this surprise. There are some fans who believe the event will culminate in a reboot, and that is not a hard theory to sell. Sword Art Online season one was released over a decade ago, believe it or not. The team at A-1 Pictures brought the anime to life in July 2012, so a reboot is not out of the question. But as always, this announcement could be about anything.

What Is Next for Sword Art Online?

The outcome of this Sword Art Online event is to be determined, but we will get an answer soon. In the meantime, fans can keep up with Sword Art Online thanks to a recent comeback. If you did not realize, Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online season two is now live. The spin-off series first hit television in 2018 under Studio 3Hz, and it went underground from there. Now, the show is back on the air, and A-1 Pictures took control of the anime after a six-year hiatus.

As for mainline series, Sword Art Online can be hard to keep track of. The story began as a novel before it transitioned to a light novel and then manga. Series creator Reki Kawahara posted his novels between 2002 and 2008 before ASCII Media Works brought Sword Art Online to life with its light novels. The series is ongoing, and you can read its English run through Yen Press.

When it comes to the manga, Sword Art Online is published more sporadically as its light novel is considered the fandom’s bible. ASCII Media Works also oversees the manga’s release, and Sword Art Online is currently hosted online through Web DenPlay. And of course, we have the anime to considered. Sword Art Online is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll. This includes the mainline series as well as its spin-off and select movies.

What do you make of this latest Sword Art Online teaser?


