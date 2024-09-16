Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Takes Aim in New Trailer

Sword Art Online has been on the small screen for over a decade now, and its legacy is locked in. The high-tech fantasy helped put isekai on the map outside of Japan, and characters like Kirito are now respected a fandom mascots. Of course, Sword Art Online has since expanded its reach with new projects, and one of its biggest spin offs with Gun Gale Online. Now, season two of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is on the horizon, and we have been given a peek at the anime.

As you can see below, the trailer comes courtesy of Aniplex Online Festival. The annual event brought a number of Aniplex hits to fans ahead of their launch including shows like Solo Leveling. It was there Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online season two showed up, and the preview is nothing less than epic.

This is "another Sword Art Online"



Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II starts streaming October 4 only on @crunchyroll!



🎵 Opening Theme Song: "GG" by ReoNA#ggo_anime pic.twitter.com/tGxabaXpEl — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) September 16, 2024

What Is Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online?

As you can see in the trailer, we are reunited with Karen Kohiruimaki and her avatar Llenn. The character is the one leading Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and we saw plenty of Llenn in season one as she settled into Gun Gale Online. The sci-fi drama follows Llenn as she makes a name for herself in the VR MMORPG, and her flight takes everyone by surprise. After all, Llenn's in-game avatar is dressed in all pink, and her cute visage fools just about everyone. That is, until they are face to face with the barrel of Llenn's gun.

(Photo: Studio 3Hz)

For fans of Sword Art Online, they will remember Gun Gale Online very well. Kirito may have become famous for his stint in Aincrad, but the hero played more games than just Sword Art Online. Kirito also played Gun Gale Online, and it was there we met his avatar Kirigaya Kazuto. The character was incredibly strong given Kirito's gaming prowess. After Kirito visited Gun Gale Online in the main series, talks of a spin off began behind the scenes. Series creator Reki Kawahara signed off on the idea, and the spin off hit print back in 2015.

Gun Gale Online Season 2 Has Kept Fans Waiting

Following the debut of Gun Gale Online in 2015, it did not take long for the story to take to the small screen. The team at Studio 3Hz dropped its adaptation in June 2018 to solid success. The premiere was scheduled in the midst of Sword Art Online's peak as the franchise has admittedly cooled in recent years. Still, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online wasn't ready to call it quits. It has been six years since the spin off dropped anything new, but season two is now slated to premiere in under a month.

After all, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online season two has locked in an October 4 premiere. In the United States, fans will be able to check out the long-awaited comeback on Crunchyroll. You can find the show's first season streaming there as well, and of course, the rest of Sword Art Online is fair game. The anime first launched in 2012, and it has three seasons under thumb now with two films to boot.

What do you make of this latest peek at Gun Gale Online season two? Will you be watching? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.