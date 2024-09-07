Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online Shares Wild Crossover Poster

Anime crossovers are few and far between in the medium. While this year saw the release of a special crossover battle in Netflix's Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura, anime universes often don't tend to dip their toes in one another's worlds. While Sword Art Online has never had an official anime series that sees the likes of Kirito and/or Karen Kohiruimaki, that isn't stopping the anime series from joining forces with another Isekai tale. Set to release season two this October, a new poster not only focuses on LLENN but also another popular protagonist in the isekai world.

Isekai stories are well known for having some wild titles. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Reborn As A Vending Machine I Now Wander The Dungeon, and My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom are just a few examples of anime that sport some mind-bending monikers. Such is true of the series, I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time, which is the subject of the big crossover with Gun Gale Online.

Sword Art Online's Crossover Poster

Gun Gale Online and I May Be A Guild Receptionist's crossover won't receive an official anime adaptation, as far as we know, but it has created a new poster placing its protagonists side by side. While Sword Art Online returns this fall, the second anime isekai will hit the small screen in January of next year.

If you want a leg-up on Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online before the second season arrives this fall, here's how "In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent gameplay. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the 'Pink Devil.' Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle."

Want to see what the future holds for both these Isekai titles? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Sword Art Online and I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time.