New Sword Art Online Poll Reveals Its Most Popular Episodes

Sword Art Online has kept a low profile on TV as of late, but the fans have not forgotten about the hit series one bit. While its latest movie series continues in Japan, audiences around the world are still catching up on all that Sword Art Online has to offer on streaming. And thanks to a recent vote, fans have learned which three episodes rank as the show's best.

The information was shared by Aniplex as the company appeared at Anime Expo 2022 for a slew of panels. It was there Sword Art Online held an event hyping its 10th anniversary, and Aniplex revealed which three episodes were voted by U.S. fans as the best.

Third place went to "Mother's Rosario" from season two. As for the second place, the pick came from season one as fans were enamored with "The Girl of the Morning Dew." And in the end, the first place trophy went to season one, episode nine all thanks to "The Blue-Eyed Demon".

If you want to know how this stacks up against the Internet's general ratings, IMDb has its own standing rank for Sword Art Online. The site's top episode goes to "The End of the World" from 2012 while "Taboo Index" from 2018 rolled into second place. The top five spots are then filled out by "Reminiscence", "End to Eternity", and "Sword and Fist" if you feel a marathon coming on in the near future.

As for what Sword Art Online has coming up next, you only have to look at theaters to find out. The franchise will welcome Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Dark Dusk this September in Japan after the successful launch of Aria of a Starless Night last fall.

What do you make of this vote's top picks? Did your favorite Sword Art Online episode make the cut...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.