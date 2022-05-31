Sword Art Online Debuts New Poster Ahead of Anime Exhibit

✖

Sword Art Online is gearing up for a big event, and it seems the anime just dropped a special poster to celebrate. After all, The Ueno Royal Museum in Tokyo is set to open an exhibit focused on the hit series once July rolls around. And now, its first visual is here for fans to take in!

As you can see, Sword Art Online released its exhibit poster over on Twitter this week. It went live well ahead of the event's debut as the exhibition kicks off on July 2nd. It will run through July 24th for visitors, so fans can plan accordingly.

Of course, this is not the first fans have heard of the Sword Art Online exhibit. The event was announced previously when the anime's tenth anniversary came around. It was there Sword Art Online shared a slew of upcoming projects including this exhibit. According to the Ueno Royal Museum, the anime exhibition will be divvied up into four parts, and you can read up on them below:

"00/link_start" – Entrance area to log in to the SWO world. A special movie for this exhibition will be shown.



"01/world" – Area to exhibit art boards and UI designs that build virtual reality and game worlds.



"02/life" – Area to exhibit the early drafts of character designs, as well as storyboards and original anime drawings depicting many famous scenes. Visitors can experience how Kirito, Asuna, and the others were drawn and lived out their stories.



"03/action" – Area where original drawings of powerful action scenes are exhibited. Visitors can experience the heart-stirring action through the original anime drawings and large continuous panels that cover the walls.



"04/continue" – Area featuring new illustrations specially drawn for this exhibition, the place where the SAO's journey to the future begins.



READ MORE: Sword Art Online Celebrates 10 Years of Anime in New Anniversary Video | Sword Art Online Progressive Releases New Poster | Sword Art Online: -Progressive- Starless Night Aria Releases Storyboards of Asuna and More

If you are not caught up with Sword Art Online, you can find the anime streaming right now on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The show has three full seasons to its name as well as two movies with a third on the way.

Are you all caught up on Sword Art Online? Where would you like to see the series go in the next few years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.