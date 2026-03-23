Sword Art Online Creator Returns With First Look at New 2026 Anime

Sword Art Online’s creator has a new anime series coming our way later this year, and fans have finally gotten the first look showing off what to expect. Sword Art Online might not be the first Isekai anime out there, but it’s certainly one of the most influential Isekai anime of the modern era. Reki Kawahara’s light novels turned anime franchise has been a monster success since it debuted over a decade ago, and that’s made each new project from the creator even more intriguing as they hope to reach that level too.

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Publisher Kadokawa has been steadily bringing Kawahara’s other stories to life through anime over the years with the likes of Accel World and more, and now they’ve set their sights on Kawahara’s newest story, Devils’ Crest. Taking place in a world where a virtual world game has completely blended with the real world, this new anime teases it’s going to be a lot different than what was seen with Sword Art Online. Check out the first look teaser trailer and poster for the Devils’ Crest anime below.

Devils’ Crest Teases 2026 Debut With First Look Trailer and Poster

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While Demons’ Crest is the official name of the light novel series (which Yen Press has licensed for an English language release), Warner Bros. Japan has revealed that the official English title for the new anime is Devils’ Crest. The original novels are written by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara with Yukiko Horiguchi providing the illustrations. This first look at the anime has confirmed the first concrete details for Devils’ Crest including a scheduled release for sometime this year (but a hard release date has not been set).

Devils’ Crest will be directed by Kenichiro Komaya for Production I.G. with Shinji Ushiro serving as chief director. Eiji Umehara will be providing the scripts, Yuki Hayashi wil be composing the anime’s music, and original light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi will be providing the character designs. The first two members of the voice cast have been confirmed as well with Haruka Shiraishi as Yuma Ashihara and Konomi Inagaki as Sawa Ashihara forming the main duo.

What Is Devils’ Crest About?

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

Devils’ Crest only has a few light novel volumes under its belt as of this time, so there’s no real telling where this story is going to go or how long it’s all going to be running for. But it’s a story that will feel familiar to Kawahara’s work, but offers a new twist. It’s yet another series about a massive online game, but the twist is that it features a class of sixth grades who are trapped within a virtual world as it starts to blend together with the real world one day.

Devils’ Crest then sees a demon possessing Yuma’s sister, and the two need to somehow work together to make sure that these kids can survive everything that’s coming their way. With how much Sword Art Online has changed the anime world, but other projects like Accel World not reaching that level, there’s a hope that this one has a better shot at finding the right audience when it hits.

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