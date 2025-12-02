Sword Art Online’s Creator Has a Brand New Anime on the Way: First Look Revealed

Reki Kawahara, the creator behind Sword Art Online and Accel World, is getting yet another of their series turned into an anime, and the first look at what to expect has been revealed. It’s no secret that Sword Art Online has become one of the biggest and most influential anime franchises of the last two decades. While it was far from the first Isekai anime franchise, or far from the first that used a virtual world as the base for its story, Sword Art Online hit at the perfect time to catch the attention of an entire generation of anime fans.

Sword Art Online was such a massive hit that it not only got multiple sequel seasons, but feature films, video games, spinoffs and more. So Kadokawa returned to Reki Kawahara’s work to bring them to life with projects like Accel World, which got its own anime and feature film as well. Now Kadokawa is returning to Kawahara’s works once more as they have announced that one of his latest light novel franchises, Demon’s Crest, will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. Check out the first look below as illustrated by the light novels’ artist Yukiko Horiguchi.

Demon’s Crest Anime Officially Announced

Demon’s Crest has announced it’s going to be getting its own anime adaptation, but unfortunately very few details about the new project have yet to be revealed. It’s release window, date, production studio and staff are still being kept a mystery as of the time of this writing, so fans might be waiting on this one for a while. But for fans who have had plenty of experience with Reki Kawahara’s projects so far, this newest series is likely going to sound a bit familiar as it also takes place within an expansive virtual game world.

Yen Press have licensed the Demon’s Crest novels for an official English language release, and three volumes have been released as of the time of this writing. The series follows a class of sixth graders who end up trapped within “Actual Magic,” the name of a massive VRMMORPG where their lives are constantly on the line. But when a demon possesses the main character’s sister, this class now has a way of figuring things out and hopefully escaping with everyone intact before it’s too late. But as Kawahara’s still releasing new novels in the story, there’s no telling how far this franchise is going to go.

What’s Going on With Sword Art Online?

But with Demon’s Crest getting its own anime next, it definitely raises questions about what might be happening with Sword Art Online. Reki Kawahara’s marquee franchise is in the midst of celebrating its latest anniversary, and there has not been any word revealed about its future as of this time. The TV anime ended the Alicization Arc with the tease that it would eventually return for an adaptation of the then in progress Unital Ring arc, but that was a few years ago at this point.

We've seen new feature film and spinoff releases in the time sense, but it's far from being the actual Sword Art Online itself. But with projects like Demon's Crest getting a new anime next, hopefully it will scratch that itch while we wait for the next era of Sword Art Online. It just might take a bit to get there.