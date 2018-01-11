‘Sword Art Online’ Fans Will Get to “Bed” Their Favorite Heroines in New Game

If you are a big fan of Sword Art Online‘s heroines, you will want to pony up for the franchise’s newest game. When its next video game title goes live, fans will be able to go to bed with some of their favorite characters, but don’t get too excited about the idea; everything about the scenes will be PG-13 at the worst.

Sorry, Kirito — get your head out of the gutter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you unaware, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is set to debut later this year. The anticipated game will bring a new installment to the franchise’s game catalog, and its various story modes will deliver some gratuitous fan-service scenes.

According to Dengeki Online, Fatal Bullet will have a handful of so-called “Bed Scenes”. The cutscenes will feature characters like Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, and more, but fans will have to do certain things to unlock the domestic reels.

Over on Reddit, fans broke down how players could get to the sultry scenes in Fatal Bullet. “The ‘Bed Scenes’ will be available for both Main Story and Kirito Mode, BUT the characters we can ‘go to bed’ with will be different in each one. In simpler words, our OC MC will be able to have Bed Scenes with his waifus (Kureha and Zeliska), while the SAO girls will obviously only have them with Kirito,” user SaintNeos wrote.

So, if you want to lie with Asuna, you will have to play as Kirito. That may burst the fan-service for some, but for others, the sacrifice is one they are willing to make.

You can read up about Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet with its product description below:

“Become the hero of Gun Gale Online in the latest game of the SAO franchise in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. Step into the versatile landscapes and environments of Gun Gale Online with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from.Interact with characters from the Sword Art Online original novels, anime and previous games as you navigate a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced. Play as the protagonist, battle against opponents using new weapons and further customize gameplay by creating skills and abilities.”

Does this Sword Art Online fan-service sit right with you? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!