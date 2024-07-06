Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Trailer Released

Sword Art Online is easily one of the biggest Isekai anime series, as Kirito’s journey in the digital universe is one that has become a fan-favorite among anime fans. In the second season of the anime adaptation, the Black Swordsman found himself jumping from a fantasy environment to something closer to the likes of the Call of Duty and Battlefield video game series. Gun Gale Online became popular enough to receive its own anime adaptation and the second season is set to once again focus on LLENN and her gun-slinging adventures.

Since Kirito was a part of the first-person shooter-like world, the anime protagonist has jumped once again to the fantasy setting that he was once a part of. Rather than having a role in the spin-off, the young girl LLENN is the one taking the reins. As of the writing of this article, Kirito remains in limbo though considering the popularity of the Isekai, the Black Swordsman will surely return to the anime world in the future.

Gun Gale Online Season 2 Trailer

Sword Art Online: Gun Gale will hit the small screen this October. The spin-off series will once again place A-1 Pictures in charge of the anime production, taking the reins from season one studio 3Hz. Since A-1 was in charge of the original Sword Art Online series and the recent success that is Solo Leveling, LLENN is once again in good hands.

If you want to catch up on Sword Art Online: Gun Gale, the anime adaptation is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here is how the platforms describe the story of LLENN, “In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the ‘Pink Devil.’ Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

