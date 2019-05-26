Kenny Omega Dons Sword Art Online Gear At Pro Wrestling Match

When you think about pro wresting, it isn’t likely that Kirito of Sword Art Online comes to mind. The hero may be a shonen icon to millions, but he has very little to with the ring. Well, that is until Kenny Omega dragged Kirito into AEW last night.

Yes, that’s right. The pro wrestling star decided it was time to channel his inner Kirito last night. Omega was brought out for a main event match with Chris Jericho, and AEW fans were hyped to see his entrance. After all, Jericho went big with the nostalgia for his debut, but Omega went a different route.

As you can see below, Omega was seen walking out to the match in a familiar coat. The clothing comes straight from Sword Art Online, and fans had to do a double-look to make sure they were seeing things right.

The look is not quite the same, but the inspiration is clear. Omega is wearing a leather jacket with one sleeve ripped off, and its black material is lined with thick white lines. The open jacket is then connected by a three-point strap with a unique locking mechanism resting over his chest. This little buckle comes right from Kirito’s famous anime outfit, but Omega took some liberties by cutting the duster short and taking off a full sleeve.

After all, Omega cannot have his muscles hampered if he’s going against Jericho, and no sleeve is going to hold him back.

Sadly, Omega did not come out of the AEW match on top, but fans of Sword Art Online were happy to see him shout out their fav VRMMORPG player nonetheless.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.