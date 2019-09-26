Anime Fest to Host Sword Art Online Premiere

For fans of the MMORPG focused anime series that is Sword Art Online, the wait between the first and second halve of the third season, Alicization and War of Underworld respectively, has been a long one. Now, fans will have a chance to get a sneak peek at the premier, a week before its actual release, for the returning franchise as the premiere of the second half of Sword Art Online’s third season will debut at Anime Fest at the New York City Comic Con!

The news debuted on the Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online, SwordArtUSA, that promises to give attendees of the upcoming Anime Fest next month the chance to watch the premiere early with the English voice actor bringing Kirito to life, Bryce Papenbrook:

Join us at @AnimeFestNYCC for a special advance screening of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld! Attendees can also join a special Q&A session with the voice of Kirito, @BrycePapenbrook! 🎟️: https://t.co/tCIG5NtLm4 pic.twitter.com/rgrHUBfYLN — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) September 25, 2019

War of Underworld promises to change things up a lot with the virtual franchise, seemingly focusing more on Alice now that Kirito is in a coma and unable to fight his way past the virtual dangers confronting him within this brand new fantasy style game.

Will you be heading to New York Comic Con this year to make this Sword Art Online premiere? What do you think will happen to Kirito and company this go around? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things anime, comics, and Sword Art Online!

If you have yet to catch the latest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.”

Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being. As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”