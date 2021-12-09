Sword Art Online: Progressive Opens in the U.S. Box Office’s Top 10

It took some years to get here, but Sword Art Online has done it at last! The anime brought its newest film to theaters stateside, and fans were quick to check out the feature. Now, the box office results are in for the past week, and it turns out the domestic chart welcomed Sword Art Online: Progressive to its top-ten movies!

The update comes courtesy of Box Office Mojo, one of the premier box office tracking websites. The organization updated its totals for the last week, and it was there fans learned Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night came in tenth domestically. The movie earned $1.05 million USD during its opening weekend.

Of course, this domestic total has only added to its global pull. Sword Art Online opened this new film in Japan late October, and it topped the box office with its opening. To date, the movie has earned over $11.2 million USD globally, so fans are hoping to push that gross to $15 million before it exits theaters entirely.

After all, Sword Art Online does have several more markets to tackle. New Zealand and Australia welcomed the anime’s new movie on December 9, and more releases are coming to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Latin America. Southeast Asia is also gearing up for a release, so Asuna can look forward to getting some help shortly.

Now, if you are not familiar with Sword Art Online, you should know this new movie plays a special role in the series. The show has three seasons to its name, and millions have fallen for its isekai charm. Sword Art Online: Progressive retells the story found in season one, but it is shared through Asuna’s point of view. So if you want to know more about the film, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting… Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

