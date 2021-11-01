New Eternals Clip Shows Kingo’s Introduction

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) rejoins the Eternals in a new clip from the latest Marvel Studios film opening this week. Revealed on Good Morning America, the clip shows Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikraris (Richard Madden), and Sprite (Lia McHugh) finding Kingo as he’s putting together a Bollywood production. That production is The Legend of Ikaris, with Kingo playing the role of Ikaris, and Ikaris seems a bit taken aback by the idea. Kingo doesn’t seem thrilled to learn that the Eternals are getting the band back together as the Deviants have returned to threaten humanity on Earth. You can watch the clip below.

Speaking to ComicBook.com during the Eternals press tour, Kumail Najiani confirmed that Kingo has a history with some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers. “Yes,” Nanjiani said when asked if they had developed Kingo’s past to include encounters with known Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. “Chloé [Zhao] had it all mapped out, and she had a very specific sense of… Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right? So they haven’t been going around talking to Iron Man and Captain America and all those people. They’ve been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who’s not from Earth either. I’m trying to be vague. I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloé is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eternals may have an uphill battle when it opens in theaters on Friday. The film is currently the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics, on the whole, are divided on the film, ComicBook.com‘s Jamie Jirak mostly enjoyed the movie, awarding it a 4-out-of-5 score in her review.

“Eternals will likely be one of the more divisive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” she writes. “The strong characters and visuals will be enough for some fans to consider it one of the best of the franchise while others will find its messy plot and extended runtime a hard pill to swallow. No matter how you feel about Eternals, there’s no denying Phase Four is off to an exciting start.”

Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directs Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

According to Marvel Studios’ synopsis for the film, “Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

What do you think of the reviews for Eternals? Are you still excited to see the movie? Let us know in the comments. Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.