‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 World Premiere Event Details Revealed

Sword Art Online fans are hyped about the anime’s return for season 3 this fall, especially since the new season will cover the highly-acclaimed “Alicization Arc” from the manga. In fact, Sword Art Online season 3 has generated enough of a buzz that an entire worldwide premiere event will be held for it!

Moca News dropped the announcement of the event – here are the details, as translated by My Anime List:

“Sword Art Online: Alicization anime series holds world premiere event in seven countries featuring the one-hour special first episode, including Japan, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Russia, and South Korea.”

This premiere event for Sword Art Online season 3 just proves what kind of worldwide exposure anime has gotten in the last few years. Other series like Dragon Ball Super and Attack on Titan have recently held similar big screening events – to packed houses, in a lot of cases. After the premiere, season 3 will cover all of the “Alicization Arc,” resulting in Sword Art Online‘s longest season yet (potentially 40+ episodes or more).

Premiering this October, the third season of Sword Art Online is set to adapt the ‘Alicization’ arc which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Reki Kawahara’s light novel series. In 2026, Kirito is offered a job with Rath. He’s asked to work for the firm in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath had no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new military AI.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by RekiKawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.