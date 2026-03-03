This Banned Powerpuff Girls Episode Has Returned (& You Can Watch It For Free)

The Powerpuff Girls has come to a new streaming home as part of a major update this March, and its new drop also includes the episode that was banned from Cartoon Network shortly after its original premiere. The Powerpuff Girls have been experiencing a revival in the last few years as following the failed attempt at a reboot several years ago, the classic series has made its comeback to various streaming services, comic book stories, failed live-action TV show attempts, and more. But its latest comeback has to be the best yet.

The Powerpuff Girls has been officially added to Tubi’s free streaming library on March 1st (in the United States) together with a few other classic shows from Cartoon Network’s nostalgic catalogue, and it even includes a few specials as part of the launch. But the coolest aspect of it coming to Tubi, however, is the fact that fans can stream the episode that was banned from Cartoon Network and never really seen on TV due to a controversy surrounding some of its visuals, “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey.”

Why Was This Powerpuff Girls Episode Banned?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Originally airing during the fifth season of The Powerpuff Girls, “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey” is a rather experimental episode. It’s essentially a full rock opera that begins with the girls being beaten by a group of villains. They are so tired that they wish for a break by any means necessary, and a mysterious Gnome appears with a deal to give the world peace in exchange for all of their powers. Deciding to go through with it, the world is turned into a utopia while the gnome himself gets ultimate power.

As for why it was ultimately banned from broadcast in the United States, series creator Craig McCracken once explained it was not due to any of the actual story content of the episode itself. While it was a rock opera that had some wild visuals as a result of the gnome’s powers, the controversy came from how some of the background elements were drawn. Accusing the show of laying out the metal beams in destroyed buildings to look too much like crucifixes and a background character looked like Jesus Christ, the episode was pulled.

The Powerpuff Girls Now Streaming a Complete Series

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

The history of this episode of The Powerpuff Girls episode is a bit unique too when it comes to how available it has been over the years. Although it was banned in the United States, it aired in international territories. It didn’t make a comeback to the United States until the series released its complete series on DVD, and wasn’t even available for streaming with HBO Max during its initial launch. That being said, it was available for purchase on digital platforms.

With this new launch on Tubi together with the other The Powerpuff Girls specials like The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! and The Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas (as Tubi has brought in many forgotten or lost Cartoon Network specials), the animated series is now available at its most complete form yet. And making this all the better is the fact you can watch all of the episodes totally for free.

