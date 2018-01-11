Taeyang Releases 2018 Winter Olympics Single “Louder”

It won’t be long until the 2018 Winter Olympics are here, and Taeyang is helping ring in the event. The idol released a new single title “Louder” for the games, and you can check it out now.

If you head to Apple Music or Spotify, you can hear “Louder” for yourself, and you will want to have it up loud (via Billboard). The energetic track dropped on January 10th in South Korea, and its soaring vocals will make you feel like you could earn a gold medal.

Maybe not in bobsledding though… Is there a gold medal for the sport of fangirling?

Taeyang created the track “Louder” to honor the 2018 Winter Olympics since they will take place in South Korea. Pyeongchang will host the games, and the idol was brought on as one of its honorary ambassadors. Taeyang even co-produced his track for the Olympics and performed it live for the first time at the Olympic Torch Relay Ceremony.

Of course, the Olympic Games wanted to advertise its new song, so you can check out its official tweet below:

Fans of Taeyang are excited to hear the track as it has been a long time coming. It was last June when reports came out connecting the BIGBANG member to the Winter Olympics. Taeyang confirmed he would be making a track outside of his ambassador duties, but he is not the only Korean celebrity lending their fame to the event. Idols from Girl’s Day, AOA, CNBlue, and more are a part of the event.

For those of you unfamiliar with Taeyang, you should know the singer is a very famous one thanks to his idol status. The singer debuted under YG Entertainment with the group BIGBANG. Taeyang acts as the group’s main vocalist along with Daesung while other members T.O.P., G-Dragon, and Seungri provid rap and choreography. The band, which is still intact, is considered to be one of South Korea’s most famous idol groups thanks to tracks like “Fantastic Baby” and “Bang Bang Bang.” Taeyang is also known for his solo career and debuted his most recent comeback at the end of 2017.

