Teen Titans Star Talks Series Revival

Robin, Beast Boy, Starfire, Cyborg, and Raven might be featured as far more comical, tinier iterations of their debut in the original Teen Titans animated series, but fans haven’t forgotten what was offered in the past. Teen Titans Go is the “soup de jour,” since it is currently DC’s longest running animated series and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. Despite this fact, DC fans are still clamoring to see what has happened to the original versions of these animated characters and a quote from one of the original voice actors is still holding out hope that the Teen Titans will return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last time that we saw this iteration of the Titans was in the special animated movie, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, which saw the original animated version taking on their quirkier counterparts. While not featured in Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part 3, that animated movie was one that hinted at the idea that the Titans weren’t able to survive the eradication of countless universes. Now that James Gunn’s DCU is officially in full swing with the arrival of MAX’s Creature Commandos, fans are left wondering whether Robin and his crew will ever make a return. Luckily, one voice actor is still holding out hope that we haven’t seen the end of these teenage Titans.

Cartoon Network

[RELATED: Max Losing Four of the Best DC Animated Shows at the End of 2024]

Tara Strong on Teen Titans

Tara Strong has long been a prominent voice actor in the world of animation and this face was especially prevalent in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! In both series, she plays the role of Raven, a key member of the team, while also taking on roles such as Jinx, Gizmo, Elasti-Girl, and more. In an interview earlier this year, Strong shared that she is still hoping to resurrect the original series, even though Teen Titans Go! is still releasing new episodes to this day.

“It would be amazing to grant the most devoted, deserving, fans, who’ve waited a generation, their #season6. I just think #ogteentitans has a story that needs to be told.” Who is to say where Teen Titans’ original story could go in the future but there are certainly decades of stories to pull from the comics if the animated show made a comeback. With animated series like Animaniacs and X-Men ’97 making a return, the Titans have enough of a fanbase that would love to see Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Starfire’s return.

Teen Titans Whoa

Unfortunately, checking out either Teen Titans or Teen Titans Go! is going to be a little tough when 2024 draws to a close. MAX will seemingly be striking both series from its roster, leaving it anyone’s guess whether the animated shows will land on another streaming service. On top of the Teen Titans’ loss, the platform will also lose other big DC animated series in Green Lantern: The Animated Series and Static Shock. If you want to check out these superhero series one more time, you only have a few days left to check them out on MAX.

Want to stay up to date on the Titans’s animated adventures? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Teen Titans and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Cartoon Base