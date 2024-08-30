Terminator Introduces A New AI to Rival Skynet

The Terminator franchise has always had one “big bad” antagonist: the AI entity Skynet, who gained sentience and quickly went rogue, using humanity’s nuclear arsenal to enact the cataclysmic event known as “Judgement Day.” No matter which installment of the Terminator movies (or the Sarah Connor Chronicles TV series) we’ve gotten, Skynet and the machine army it creates have been the overarching threat to humanity – both in the apocalyptic future timeline of the resistance, as well as in the pivotal modern-day moments of Skynet’s creation, launch, and ascension to a self-aware state.

…That is, until now.

Netflix’s new Terminator anime series Terminator Zero has added a new wrinkle to the franchise mythos: a different AI entity, created to rival Skynet, as well as protect humanity from the hellish future that Skynet eventually creates.

(MINOR SPOILERS) The story premise of Terminator Zero follows the human resistance of the post-Judgement Day future timeline uncovering another plot by Skynet to send a Terminator into the past, to eliminate a target that could threaten Skynet’s existence and reign over the world. This time, Skynet’s intended target in the past is scientist Malcolm Lee (voiced by André Holland and Yuuya Uchida), who has been suffering prophetic visions of Judgement Day, which led him to develop a new AI entity named Kokoro (voiced by Rosario Dawson and Atsumi Tanezaki).

Malcolm Lee & Kokoro in ‘Terminator Zero’

Without dropping any major SPOILERS, the crux of Terminator Zero’s “B” storyline involves Malcolm attempting to launch Kokoro in the last days before Judgement Day arrives, and his appeal to the AI to be a benevolent protector of humanity, unlike Skynet. Terminator Zero adds a new layer of philosophical intrigue to the story, as Malcolm debates his AI creation about the value of humanity (or lack thereof) and whether or not “saving” our violent species is a greater good than letting Skynet conquer the world, eradicate humanity, and create a new sustainable machine order.

As for how that debate is ultimately resolved… You’ll have to watch the series to find out.

What Is Terminator Zero?

Synopsis: Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.

