Terminator Zero Launches Bloody Red-Band Trailer: Watch

Terminator Zero is almost ready to make its debut on Netflix. Come August 29, Judgement Day will come around once more, and the anniversary promises to bring the Terminator franchise to new horizons. Its first-ever anime looks sickening with its fresh animation courtesy of Production I.G. And now, the team has dropped a red-band trailer for Terminator Zero that showcases just how dark the anime will be.

As you can see below, the Netflix anime has a new teaser live, and it is nothing short of bloody. The trailer for Terminator Zeroo begins heavily as we watch a new cybernetic assassin mow down a crowd of humans. The Terminator is absolutely terrifying as we can see the killer take down dozens of targets with ease. And as the trailer continues, we get to see The Terminator travel back in time in search of an important target.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1827492379990913215?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, the assassin is not going back alone. Terminator Zero will tell the story of a soldier named Eiko who is sent back in time to ’90s Japan. Tasked with saving scientist Malcolm Lee, Eiko’s mission has the fate of mankind on its shoulders. Lee is the only person capable of creating an AI rivaling Skynet, and The Terminator is tasked with killing Lee before such tech can be created. So with the future in flux, Eiko and Lee will keep fans on their toes as Terminator Zero moves forward.

If you want to check out the new Terminator project, it is slated to hit Netflix on August 29 as mentioned. The movie features a script by Mattson Tomlin while Masashi Kudo oversees the work as director. Featuring animation from Production I.G., Terminator Zero promises to be a stellar addition to Netflix’s library of originals. So if you are a fan of live-action franchise, this anime will not be one you want to miss!

What do you think about this Terminator Zero preview? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!