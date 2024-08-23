Netflix Shares New Animation Trailer For Arcane, Gundam, Terminator Zero And More

The anime medium is only growing in popularity and streaming services have taken notice. Netflix is a prime example of a platform that is not only creating original animated series but it is also forging new properties in the anime game. To give fans an idea of what is arriving on Netflix in the animation department in 2024 and beyond, the streaming service has released a new trailer that shares old and new footage of some highly anticipated series. As the streaming wars continue to heat up, expect more of a focus on the animation world across the board.

When it comes to newly released anime adaptations on Netflix, Kengan Ashura has dropped its new season for fans of the brutal fighting franchise. Earlier this year, the brawlers of this anime did something extremely unexpected as the streaming service pit Kengan Ashura’s warriors against Baki Hanma and his anime comrades. While the hour-long special had its fair share of brawls, the main fight left things at a draw between the two stars of the hard-hitting franchises. Viewers might never get a true answer as to who is the strongest between Baki and Ohma Tokita but it goes to show how willing Netflix is to step outside of the box when it comes to anime.

Netflix: The Future of Animation

Alongside the trailer featuring new animation for some of Netflix’s biggest animated series, the footage also breaks down release dates for several of the upcoming properties. Here’s a breakdown of what the trailer revealed:

Terminator Zero – August 29th

Twilight of The Gods – September 19th

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – October 10th

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance – October 17th

Arcane Season 2 – November

Beastars Final Season Part 1 – December

Sakamoto Days – January 2025

Netflix picking up Sakamoto Days as an exclusive goes to show how serious the streaming service has become in the anime game. With major shonen franchises like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece having either concluded or on their way to their grand finales, the story of Taro Sakamoto is in a prime position to be an even bigger mover and shaker in Weekly Shonen Jump.

