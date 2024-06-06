Terminator Zero Finds Lead in Timothy Olyphant

Terminator Zero is on the horizon, and the anime hopes to bring James Cameron's sci-fi world to life. With Mattson Tomlin on board, the ambitious anime promises to show a side of Terminator we have never seen before. Now, we know who will be voicing the iconic role here, and it turns out Timothy Olyphant is stepping into the Terminator's shoes.

According to Netflix, Olyphant has been tapped to voice the Terminator in Netflix's upcoming anime. At this point, no other cast has been announced for the series. When it comes to production, Production I.G. is overseeing the show with Skydance Television. Masashi Kudo is directing, and Tomlin was asked to pen the show's scripts.

As for Terminator Zero, the sci-fi anime will be set between two time periods. In 1997, the show will follow the creation of Skynet as the AI begins its war against humanity once its awareness grows. As for the modern timeline, Terminator Zero will show has the war against humanity has left Earth on edge. To prevent this future from happening, a solider is sent back in time to protect scientist Malcolm Lee who is working on an AI system capable of challenging Skynet. But as Skynet becomes aware of this plot, a solider known only as the Terminator is sent back in time to keep Malcom from meddling with the future.

For those unfamiliar with Olyphant, the actor's resume is nothing short of impressive. Audiences will know the actor best for playing Raylan Givens in Justified, a series that neared him several Emmy nominations. The actor has also starred in popular projects like Deadwood, Damages, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Amsterdam.

Now if you are not familiar with The Terminator at all, the franchise dates back to 1984. Cameron directed and wrote the sci-fi masterpiece with assistance from Gale Anne Hurd. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, the movie went on to spawn a full-blown franchise. You can find The Terminator streaming everywhere from The Roku Channel to Amazon Prime if you want to check out the movie. So for more info on the franchise, you can read the official description of The Terminator below:

"A human soldier is sent from 2029 to 1984 to stop an almost indestructible cyborg killing machine, sent from the same year, which has been programmed to execute a young woman whose unborn son is the key to humanity's future salvation."

Are you excited for Terminator Zero to go live? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!