One of The Biggest Isekai Series is Ending This Year

The Isekai genre is fit to bursting with entries that have helped elevate it to new heights within the anime realm. Series such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Sword Art Online, Shangri-La Frontier, and The Suicide Squad Isekai are just a handful of examples of Isekai stories that anime fans can dive into. Unfortunately, it seems like one of the biggest anime Isekai around is coming to an end this year, as the author of the franchise has confirmed. For those who are both big fans of the Isekai genre and slime, we have some bad news for you in 2025.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime will reportedly end with its next light novel entry, the twenty-second volume of the series. While the author, Fuse, stated that he might not be able to end the story in the next volume, he was aiming to do so and had previously tried to weave a finale before this upcoming entry. The light novel first began in 2014, with author Fuse continuing to work on the series ever since. The success of the franchise, which first began as a novel series, has garnered it both a manga and an anime adaptation, with a fourth season currently in the works.

On their blog, the creator of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime shared their desire to bring the series to an end, “It’s been a while! Today, many things were released at the same time!! So, about the main book. As previously announced, the conclusion has been postponed. However, I have a feeling that it will be possible in the next volume! The schedule is undecided so I can’t say for sure, but I will do my best to make it at least an interesting work!! I’m worried that there will be things I’ve forgotten to write in the final volume, so I’m already nervous (lol). At worst, I’ll try to complete it with a bonus chapter after the conclusion, so if you have any questions, please feel free to comment – and

of course, your thoughts are also very welcome!! I would also be happy to hear your opinions on the comics and spin-offs. Until next time!!”

Keeping the upcoming finale in mind, it will be interesting to see how much more material the anime adaptation will be able to create from the source material. Season four has already been confirmed though Eight Bit Studio has yet to reveal a release date for the series. The franchise has created spin-offs in the past, leaving many Isekai fans to wonder if the franchise will still continue via such means down the line.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’s editor, Shinichiro Narita. During our discussion, they broke down why they believe the series has seen such runaway popularity in recent years, “So Rimuru’s emotions are very honestly portrayed in the story. Not only is the series very detailed, but on top of that, its characters are expressing their emotions in a very straightforward manner. Like, when they’re happy, they’re showing their happiness. When they’re sad, the story takes on a very serious, somber tone. That is why everyone can resonate with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as they’re watching. The fact that they can feel the emotions of its characters is key to the anime’s popularity. It’s why That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is spreading out to a bigger audience.”

