That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Announces Season Four And Second Film

Isekai has become a hot ticket item in the anime world and one big reason for that is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. Sporting three television seasons and a movie, the series might have a title that's a mouthful but this fact hasn't stopped anime fans from falling in love with the surreal series. With the third season preparing to bring its story to a close, Eight Bit Studio wasted little time in not only confirming that a fourth season was in the works but a second film of the franchise as well. Regardless of when these anime projects arrive, it remains a great time to be a fan of all things Isekai.

For those who have yet to dive into this series, the premise is one that takes a page from many other Isekai series that have arrived though with a giant twist. The anime's star, Satoru Mikami, finds himself on the wrong side of a knife and dies protecting one of his friends. While many Isekai stars are reincarnated, or transported, to a new world with supernatural abilities far beyond what they originally had, Mikami's situation was quite a bit different. Arriving in a new world as a "slime", the pint-sized monster realizes that while he might be puny, he has an ability to give him a leg-up. Using a power known as "Predator", Satoru finds a new body to mimic and explores the new world he finds himself in.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 Announcement

Eight Bit Studio, who previously worked on the first three seasons of the Isekai along with its first film, released the news along with a brief trailer hinting at the future. At present, details regarding when anime fans can expect these projects to arrive remains a mystery, though Isekai fans might be happy just to hear that Satoru Mikami's anime adventures will continue. With the light novel series still releasing new installments to this day thanks to creators Fuse and Mitz Vah, there are plenty of stories left to adapt.

This Isekai Cannot Be Stopped

The popularity of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime didn't just give fans three anime seasons and a movie, it created spin-offs and OVAs as well for Isekai fans to explore. In a recent interview with us here at ComicBook.com earlier this year, series editor Shinichiro Narita explained why they believe the Isekai has gained such a strong following, "So Rimuru's emotions are very honestly portrayed in the story. Not only is the series very detailed, but on top of that, its characters are expressing their emotions in a very straightforward manner. Like, when they're happy, they're showing their happiness. When they're sad, the story takes on a very serious, somber tone. That is why everyone can resonate with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as they're watching. The fact that they can feel the emotions of its characters is key to the anime's popularity. It's why That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is spreading out to a bigger audience."

If you want to catch up on the previous entries of the Isekai, don't worry as you'll have time before we see the fourth season and the second film arrive. The first three seasons and the supplementary anime material are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Want to stay up to date on all the isekai anime worlds? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the slime world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.