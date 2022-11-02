That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Releases New Trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated will be making its feature film debut across theaters in Japan later this month, and to celebrate fans have been given a new look at what to expect from the new movie, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond! The second season of the series taking on Fuse's series of original light novels ended its run a couple of years ago with the announcement that the franchise would be branching out with a debut feature film next. With the creator drafting up an original story for the movie, fans have been especially curious to see what could be on the way.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond has released a full new trailer for the upcoming film that reveals that best look at the new movie yet as it gets ready to hit theaters across Japan beginning on November 25th. Along with the new trailer are the confirmations of new additions to the cast with the likes of Yuma Uchida as Hiiro, Riko Fukumoto as Towa, and Subaru Kimura as Lacua filling out the new characters joining the franchise for the movie. You can check out the newest trailer for the movie below:

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's New Movie

Scarlet Bond will be opening in Japan later this month, but it won't be that much longer until the new movie makes its way to other territories. Crunchyroll have previously announced that they will launch the new movie in the United States and other international territories beginning early next year. There is no concrete release date or window for the upcoming movie just yet, but Crunchyroll teases the movie's story as such:

"A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as "Queen" in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond will feature a returning staff and cast for Eight-Bit Studios, and will feature an original story from the franchise's original creator Fuse. If you wanted to catch up with the anime, you can currently find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. How do you like this newest look at its first big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!