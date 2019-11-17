That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Special Coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been one of the most refreshing Isekai anime releases of the last few years, and fans have been anxious for more of the series ever since the first season wrapped earlier this year. While a second season has been confirmed to be in the works and picking up from the cliffhanger left on the final episode of the series, it’s going to be quite a long wait before the anime resumes in full next year. But thankfully the series will be returning for brief outing before that next month.

Crunchyroll and Funimation announced during Anime NYC that they will be streaming the new OAD for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on December 4th. The anime special will see a sumo match break out among Rimuru’s many admirers, and Crunchyroll shared the poster for the OAD, which you can find below.

The OAD is a special anime that will be bundled with the release of Volume 13 of the manga series in Japan, and fans outside of Japan will actually be able to stream in alongside its debut. Crunchyroll will be streaming the original Japanese-language release with English subtitles, and Funimation will be offering the English dubbed version. For those curious, the first OAD special is currently streaming on both services as well.

Crunchyroll describes the special as such, “Mikami Satoru, an ordinary businessman, was stabbed on the street and died, but found himself reincarnated in a parallel world… in the body of a slime! Thus he began his new life as a slime named Rimuru, flung into a new world teeming with creatures of many different races, and made the decision to start a new country where all races could enjoy life together.

In the midst of his everyday life, Rimuru suddenly realizes that there’s nothing to do for recreation in Tempest. He suggests sumo wrestling as a way for everyone to have fun together, and his friends are immediately on board with the idea. Thus begins Tempest’s first sumo tournament, in which everyone competes enthusiastically in hopes of winning the grand prize! Passionate contests break out not only among Benimaru and the men, but also among women like Shuna and Shion, and even Rimuru ends up joining in! This is a special episode in which all the citizens of Tempest come together for some fun.”

Originally conceived as a line of light novels written by Fuse with illustrations provided by Mitz Vah for the publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2013, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. The series was adapted into an anime by Eight Bit, and you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. They describe the anime as such, “Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.”