‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2 Announced

If you are ready to check out another round of anime reincarnation, then one series is here to make all of your dreams a reality. After a hugely popular first season, a new report has gone live confirming a second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is officially in the works.

So, it seems Mikami’s long-suffering adventure is far from over!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news came courtesy of Ten-Sura and translated via Moetron. It turns out That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime will make a return to TV in 2020 for season two. Currently, the show is still airing its final episodes of season one, so fans of the anime can rest easy knowing that the title will be coming back before too, too long.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” S2 anime announced for 2020 https://t.co/NJvHoHWTki pic.twitter.com/c1nQBzmVT7 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 17, 2019

So far, there are no details about what this second season will cover. ComicBook.com will keep you updated as new details come out about the project.

This is not the only bit of news to come out about the hit anime series as of late. Not long ago, fans learned that the show’s slated OVA would be pushed back until December. The special episode was expected to go live in March when its latest light novel released in Japan. However, the special edition book was cancelled entirely, leaving the OVA to push back its release until the winter when another light novel is released.

For those unfamiliar with this title, Slime is based off a popular light novel series by author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah. The book was published between 2013 and 2016 before a manga adaptation was ordered by Kodansha that is on-going. Slime follows the life of Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old office worker down on is luck. After being killed during a mugging gone wrong, Mikami wakes up reincarnated in a new world as a slime monster who can devour others. This new life gives Mikami the chance to make something of himself, and he embarks on a journey to help a friend finally free themselves and makes new friends along the way.

So, will you be tuning in for a second season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!