That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Nabs Release Window

If you are ready to check in on anime's biggest isekai, brace yourself! Season three of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is on its way, and we just got an update on the series. It turns out the Eight Bit series is on track to debut next year, and we've learned more about its release window.

According to Natalie, Slime season three will got live in Japan next spring. No formal release date has been announced, but fans are simply happy to have a general release date. After all, season three has been in the works for a while now, and it will bring Rimuru back to life.

Of course, it wasn't that long ago Slime shared new content with fans. In 2022, the anime dropped its first movie to solid reviews. This came a year after season two dropped in September 2021, and Slime season one dates back to 2019. At this point, Slime has also released spin-off anime series, and the manga has more side stories for those interested.

If you are not caught up with Slime, you can catch seasons one and two on Crunchyroll right now. For more information on Fuse's fantasy series, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero, and maybe even build a country where the rejects and outcasts can find a place to belong..."

Are you excited for this anime's third season to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.