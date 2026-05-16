The Amazing Digital Circus Steps Into The Manga World With This Big Reveal

We are weeks away from saying a final goodbye to The Amazing Digital Circus, as the beloved web series is taking a major jump from being an online exclusive to a theatrical outing. While the story of the bizarre group only appeared on YouTube in 2023, it has garnered hundreds of millions of views in a relatively quick amount of time. At present, the series finale is selling tickets like hot cakes, but the silver screen isn’t the only venue for Pomni’s story. This fall, The Amazing Digital Circus’ manga is finally making its way to America following its 2024 debut.

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Rather than being an entirely new story and/or spin-off that takes place in the Digital Circus’s universe, the 2024 manga retells the story of the web series, with the original creator fully onboard. Creator Gooseworx helped re-tell the digital story on the printed pages, with manga artist Sakura adding a unique new aesthetic to the tale. The manga adaptation is still running in Japan, with the printed replication currently on the events of the third episode of the YouTube series. Considering that The Amazing Digital Circus will only have nine episodes in total, the manga won’t be a never-ending series, though fans can expect several more chapters in the future. You can check out the new English manga cover below, with Viz Media promoting a release date of September 8th.

Cover reveal! 🃏

The Amazing Digital Circus, Vol. 1 releases September 8, 2026.

Pre-order now: https://t.co/joRqx9tNGC pic.twitter.com/yg5N70WyKh — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) May 15, 2026

The Digital Circus’s Grand Finale

Glitch Productions

The series finale did something that no other episode of The Amazing Digital Circus has done thus far, aka planning to arrive in theaters. Brought to the silver screen by Fathom Entertainment, The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act, is planning to hit eighteen hundred theaters, thanks to setting a record for “most presales” for the company. Debuting two weeks before the series finale arrives on YouTube, Fathom CEO Ray Nutt discussed how big the presales have been in the lead-up to Digital Circus’s goodbye.

“We’ve had new people calling us to add the film to their circuits, and the ones who already had it are asking to book more showtimes. I give so much credit to Glitch for taking a chance on the theatrical environment and to our team for recognizing, as they did with ‘The Chosen,’ that there is a real audience for this series.” Even with the finale banned from the Middle East, it appears that The Last Act is on track to shatter records and potentially open a new avenue for digital stories to hit theaters in a way that has rarely been seen. To date, Gooseworx and Glitch Productions have yet to confirm if they are planning on creating a sequel series and/or spin-off to the beloved franchise, though we have to imagine that there are plenty of fans who are hoping we haven’t seen the last of Pomni and friends.

What do you think of The Amazing Digital Circus conquering the manga world this fall? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!