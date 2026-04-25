The Amazing Digital Circus Finale Banned in The Middle East

The Amazing Digital Circus has made a big change for its upcoming series finale, recognizing that there were more than a few fans out there hoping to see the circus’s end on the biggest screen possible. On June 4th, The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act will hit theaters in the United States, along with several other countries worldwide. Unfortunately, not every country will have the opportunity to see Pomni’s goodbye on the silver screen as the Middle East has, seemingly, confirmed that it will not play the series finale in theaters.

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In a recent social media post, the founder of “ItsAnimates” shared an update that The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act won’t be screened in most Arab countries. Abdulrahman Altayeb is the founder of this animation company and works as both a content creator and a voice actor in the Middle East. During his official statement, Altayeb did not disclose a reason as to why The Amazing Digital Circus was banned, though he did state that he could not go into detail until the series finale was officially released. In a surprising note, the creator confirmed that Middle Eastern fans should not reach out to theaters to undo this decision, as it ultimately came from the “very top.” Luckily, as far as we know, the series finale will still arrive on YouTube in the region two weeks following its cinematic premiere.

The Digital Circus’s Curtain Call

Glitch Productions

The official statement from Abdulrahman Altayeb, for those wondering, reads, “Regarding The Amazing Digital Circus, I collaborated with colleagues from various distribution companies, drawing on my professional background in dubbing and my work with industry giants, to finalize a distribution deal for the series across cinemas in most Arab countries. I was in constant contact with Glitch over the past two weeks to iron out the details of the agreement. Glitch was eager to close the deal, as they were well aware of the immense enthusiasm among the Arab audience. Naturally, I cannot disclose any specific details regarding the reason for the ban until the series is officially released. However, I wanted to provide this clarification so you wouldn’t be puzzled as to why the series hasn’t reached our region, and to save you the trouble of repeatedly contacting local cinemas.”

The statement continued, “The series has been banned from screening in most, if not all, Arab countries due to certain censorship-related issues. I am sharing this information so you don’t waste your time reaching out to local theaters, as the decision to ban it came from the very top.” The Amazing Digital Circus only arrived two years ago, but the original series has become a juggernaut with its fanbase. As of the writing of this article, the premiere episode on YouTube has over four hundred and twenty-nine million views, which is a number that not many other animated series have managed to hit.

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Via Altayeb Official