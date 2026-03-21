Record-Breaking Dark Animation Ending Date Revealed as Netflix Delay Confirmed

A series that no one expected to take off in the way that it has has officially started smashing records left and right, gaining 1.6 million live viewers when its latest episode premiered. And while that new episode still hasn’t hit Netflix, that doesn’t mean fans can’t catch it—individual episodes are still being dropped on YouTube, where the show originally garnered its record-breaking viewership.

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The Amazing Digital Circus, a surreal, psychological comedy, centers on the adventures of a woman named Pomni, a normal human who inexplicably becomes trapped in a virtual reality with five other humans, subject not only to the whims of a wacky AI but also to their own personal traumas. The series debuted on YouTube in 2023 and has since become the most-viewed animated pilot on the platform, amassing hundreds of millions of views in the last few years. And while the series was also airing on Netflix at the same time, it’s recently been announced that that will no longer be the case. Why? “We found out that people prefer watching things in batches over on Netflix,” said Glitch, the studio being The Amazing Digital Circus.

Fans Are Going Crazy Over the Most Recent Episode

1.6 million live viewers!? GOLLY! THATS A NEW RECORD! THANK YOU GUYS! We hope you enjoyed the episode!!!! pic.twitter.com/nczzOGbSfZ — GLITCH (@glitch_prod) March 20, 2026

In the time since the newest episode premiered, it’s amassed over 2.7 million views. And fans have flocked online to sing the episodes’ praises. “Glitch deserved those views! This episode was incredible! I can’t wait to see how they conclude the show with Episode 9: The Grand Finale! June 19 can’t come soon enough!” said one viewer. Another added, “Be honest: on a scale of 1-10, how emotionally destroyed are you right now? I’m at solid 11.”

As for the Netflix release of the episodes, it’s believed to occur in June, when the season finale airs. With the platform’s binge-watching model, a single episode dropping every few months wasn’t performing as well as batched episode drops—which means that when the final episode hits the streamer, it will do so alongside a handful of other episodes, keeping the familiar bingeability. And this is nothing new; the same thing happened in December of last year, with episodes 5, 6, and 7, which were bundled and released together a few months after episodes 5 and 6 had already dropped on YouTube.

What are your thoughts on the most recent episode of The Amazing Digital Circus? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.